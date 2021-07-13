Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.