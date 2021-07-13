Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $198.34 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

