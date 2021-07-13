Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Increased by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

COOP stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 135,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

