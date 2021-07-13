Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Increased by Analyst

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Veeco Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

