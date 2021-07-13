Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.