Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

QTGPF remained flat at $$109.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

