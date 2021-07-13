Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 557 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.