Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

