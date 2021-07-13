Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 5,800 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $457.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.39 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

