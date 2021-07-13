Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,949 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GoPro by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in GoPro by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

