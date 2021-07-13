Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 24,769 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

