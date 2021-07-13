Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $16,428,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

