Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.74. 688,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,129.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 235,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

