Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

