Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,082.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

BHF stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.