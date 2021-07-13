Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,923 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 82,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,094 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

