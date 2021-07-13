QuinStreet, Inc. (NYSE:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 32,352 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NYSE:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,352 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $587,835.84.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 41,805 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $748,309.50.

On Thursday, May 27th, Douglas Valenti sold 75,843 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,386,410.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26.

NYSE:QNST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,216. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

