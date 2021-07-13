Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post $57.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.11 million to $63.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $254.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $3,022,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

