Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RANJY opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Randstad has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

