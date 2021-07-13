RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 30,101 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $6,098,462.60.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.35. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,550. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

