Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) Insider Sells $69,120.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $69,120.00.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.

NYSE:RDI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 14,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,472. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

