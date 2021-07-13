Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$27.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.03. The company had a trading volume of 120,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,884. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.95.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,704,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,687,700.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,211 shares of company stock worth $2,379,305.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

