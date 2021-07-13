Recro Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:REPH) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 466,667 Shares

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:REPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 18,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,461. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

