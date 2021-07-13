Recro Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:REPH) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 466,667 Shares

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:REPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 18,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,461. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
About Recro Pharma
