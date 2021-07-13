RED (RED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,531.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, RED has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $590,312.05 and approximately $23,531.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00403291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.