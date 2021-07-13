Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00.

Shares of RDFN traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

