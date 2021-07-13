Redfin (NYSE:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $60.58

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.58, but opened at $62.99. Redfin shares last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 15,621 shares traded.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $332,280.00. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,814.

Redfin Company Profile (NYSE:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

