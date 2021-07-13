Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:RGA opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.