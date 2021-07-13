Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $137.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $116.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

