Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 263,400 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 682.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $19,900,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KREF. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

