Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.69% of PFSweb worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

