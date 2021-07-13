Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE:LL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $577.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

