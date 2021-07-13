Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Richardson Electronics worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,500. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

RELL stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

