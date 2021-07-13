RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

