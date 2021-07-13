Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 18,859 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 18,859 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $647,995.24.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 20,667 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $710,324.79.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $4,974,149.75.

On Thursday, May 27th, Todd Foley sold 16,989 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $557,578.98.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 25,622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $820,160.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Todd Foley sold 12,640 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $423,566.40.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 293,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,680. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

