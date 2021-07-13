Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) CEO Sells $3,816,786.47 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

