Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) CEO Sells $3,816,786.47 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47.
Shares of Repligen stock opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $228.84.
Repligen Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.