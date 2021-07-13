Reviewing Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) & Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Altus Midstream pays out 284.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rattler Midstream pays out 96.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Altus Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

7.8% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rattler Midstream has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and Rattler Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $148.41 million 7.09 $80.48 million $2.11 30.72 Rattler Midstream $423.90 million 3.80 $34.69 million $0.83 13.06

Altus Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Rattler Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream 15.06% -13.98% 0.86% Rattler Midstream 7.04% 2.83% 1.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altus Midstream and Rattler Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 2 0 0 0 1.00 Rattler Midstream 0 4 5 0 2.56

Altus Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 46.77%. Rattler Midstream has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 104.11%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 927 miles of crude oil, natural gas, sourced water and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback's seven core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas. It also rents real estate properties. Rattler Midstream GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Rattler Midstream Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Midland, Texas. Rattler Midstream LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

