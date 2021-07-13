Reviewing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -16.71% N/A -17.45%

12.9% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.16 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.95

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Kuboo has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuboo and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Kuboo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

