Reviewing Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

88.9% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelity National Information Services and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 14 1 2.73 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $165.59, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -1.82% 7.01% 4.14% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Rightscorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 7.17 $158.00 million $5.46 26.56 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.