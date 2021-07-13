Reviewing Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Solar 0 2 5 0 2.71

Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $53.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.74 $146.70 million $1.71 25.20

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar 1.57% 2.44% 0.70%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

