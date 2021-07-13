Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Revolve Group worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $296,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

