REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,000 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $98,260.00.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35.

On Friday, May 28th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00.

REX opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

