Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,049,500.00 in Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,049,500.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

