RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

