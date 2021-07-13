Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.68% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.10 ($133.06).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €80.84 ($95.11) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

