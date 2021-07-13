Richelieu Hardware’s (RCH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a C$44.00 price objective for the company.

TSE RCH opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$31.14 and a 12-month high of C$43.61.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,097 shares in the company, valued at C$181,081,366.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

