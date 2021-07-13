(RMP.TO) (TSE:RMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(RMP.TO) (TSE:RMP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.69. (RMP.TO) shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 208,189 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69.

(RMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RMP)

RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.

