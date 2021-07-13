Robert A. Bedinghaus Buys 1,000 Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CNNB) Stock

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CNNB) CEO Robert A. Bedinghaus acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00.
CNNB opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.38.
