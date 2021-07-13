Robert Moles Sells 4,500 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NYSE:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NYSE:HTBK) Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00.

NYSE HTBK opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

