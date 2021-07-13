Robotti Robert Acquires Shares of 30,000 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $23,781,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 30,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,274. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

