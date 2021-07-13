Robotti Robert Buys 33,438 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the period. CIM Commercial Trust makes up 1.5% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned about 3.15% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 65,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,050. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

